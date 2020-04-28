Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,505 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 1.6% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $153.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.44 and its 200 day moving average is $160.90. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $198.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

