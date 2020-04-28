Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the March 31st total of 804,200 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, CFO Roger W. Dean bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Gene Pittman sold 33,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $452,695.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,656.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,069,822 shares of company stock valued at $26,966,580. 44.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curo Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Curo Group by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Curo Group in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in Curo Group in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Curo Group in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens cut shares of Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Curo Group to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Curo Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Curo Group stock opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $267.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 3.13. Curo Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.73 million. Curo Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 271.21%. On average, analysts predict that Curo Group will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

