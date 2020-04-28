CVCoin (CVN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $341,305.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $362,998.17 and approximately $341,305.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.76 or 0.02485594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00211076 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00060609 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00047538 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000193 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com.

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, HADAX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

