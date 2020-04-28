CyberVein (CVT) Price Hits $0.0277 on Exchanges

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. CyberVein has a total market cap of $29.36 million and $2.61 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CyberVein token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

U Network (UUU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 224% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org.

CyberVein can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bit-Z, Bilaxy, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

