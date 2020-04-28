CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 47,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 443,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 40,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CynergisTek by 15.0% in the first quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 954,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 124,481 shares during the last quarter.

CTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CynergisTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark decreased their price target on CynergisTek from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of CTEK stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. CynergisTek has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $4.94.

CynergisTek Company Profile

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

