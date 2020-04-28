Dai (DAI) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $103.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Radar Relay, Kyber Network and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.56 or 0.02501410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00210834 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00060788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00047001 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Dai

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Kyber Network, YoBit, Ethfinex, HitBTC, AirSwap, Radar Relay, Bibox, OasisDEX, DDEX, Bancor Network and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.