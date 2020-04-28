Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Cut by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,221,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,625. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.27 and a 200 day moving average of $148.25. The company has a market cap of $116.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $170.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,725.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $500,154.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,561,184.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

