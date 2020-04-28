DaTa eXchange Price Hits $0.0194 (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00052126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.33 or 0.04368807 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00064001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00037100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012779 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010250 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003143 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DTX is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao. The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.