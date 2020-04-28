Datacoin (DTC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Datacoin has a total market cap of $12,442.71 and $6.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004278 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000473 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000884 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00053834 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

