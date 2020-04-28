Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daxor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Get Daxor alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daxor stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Daxor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Daxor stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. Daxor has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Daxor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daxor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.