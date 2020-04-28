DDD Partners LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM)

DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,605,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749,728 shares during the period. Rayonier Advanced Materials accounts for 1.0% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. DDD Partners LLC owned 4.12% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 54,979 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 428,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 51,484 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

RYAM traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 126,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,750. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.49). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

RYAM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.