DDD Partners LLC Purchases 24,343 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 92.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,343 shares during the quarter. Spotify makes up about 2.1% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Spotify by 753.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify alerts:

SPOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.58.

Shares of SPOT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.78. 1,512,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,680. Spotify has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $161.38. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.78.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.