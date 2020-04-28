DDD Partners LLC Takes $3.02 Million Position in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)

DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 604,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000. Overstock.com makes up approximately 1.0% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. DDD Partners LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Overstock.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 36.6% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

OSTK traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 373,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,089. Overstock.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $467.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 64.51% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,066 shares in the company, valued at $277,454.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $95,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 83,351 shares in the company, valued at $264,222.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 47,699 shares of company stock worth $163,760. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.