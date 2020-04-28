Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,717,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,217 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.55% of Deere & Company worth $237,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,395,000 after acquiring an additional 276,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,905,000 after acquiring an additional 109,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,875,000 after acquiring an additional 171,162 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 571,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.32.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Telsey Advisory Group raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

