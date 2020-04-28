Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Short Interest Update

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.93.

NYSE DE traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.09. 22,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,818. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.32. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,927,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,140,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $4,987,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

