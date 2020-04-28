Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Short Interest Update

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,690,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the March 31st total of 10,320,000 shares. Currently, 15.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 90.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 53,141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 23.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,243,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

NYSE DLPH opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. Delphi Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $712.68 million, a PE ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.60.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 43.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

