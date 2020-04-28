DeltaChain (DELTA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 128.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One DeltaChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $14,396.28 and $6.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded 101% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00066615 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00432772 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00001070 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012804 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006510 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012519 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001333 BTC.

DeltaChain Token Profile

DeltaChain is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain.

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

