Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.41% from the company’s current price.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

BYD stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.87. 2,212,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,650. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.43. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $680.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,193.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13,019.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,351 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,209,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $28,231,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $17,832,000. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

