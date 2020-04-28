Digital Gold Market Cap Achieves $655,217.24 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for $56.75 or 0.00724254 BTC on major exchanges. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $655,217.24 and approximately $12.93 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.06 or 0.02502109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00209842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00060700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00046720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 17,190 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,546 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.