Digiwage (WAGE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $26.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 20.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $21,935.91 and $26.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00327083 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00419429 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015335 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008748 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000357 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.