Dimension Chain (EON) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dimension Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0600 or 0.00000771 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. Dimension Chain has a total market cap of $14.69 million and $444,327.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dimension Chain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00035512 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011413 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Dimension Chain Token Profile

Dimension Chain (EON) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo. Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io. The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain.

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimension Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimension Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.