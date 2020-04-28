Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Given “Hold” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

DHC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $625.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.24. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.97 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after buying an additional 237,216 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 44,378 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 149,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,747,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $3,847,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

