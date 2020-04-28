Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Up 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Koineks, BTC Trade UA and HitBTC. Dogecoin has a market cap of $291.41 million and $255.55 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00588880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013424 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006140 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 124,344,007,719 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip, Bitbns, Ovis, ZB.COM, Instant Bitex, Tux Exchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Robinhood, Kraken, Bleutrade, cfinex, Bits Blockchain, Cryptomate, Gate.io, BCEX, Mercatox, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, BX Thailand, Indodax, C-Patex, Livecoin, Tripe Dice Exchange, BtcTrade.im, FreiExchange, Sistemkoin, CoinFalcon, CoinEgg, Tidex, Fatbtc, Bitsane, Bittylicious, Bit-Z, OpenLedger DEX, BTC Trade UA, Coinbe, Novaexchange, Graviex, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, C-CEX, Bittrex, Koineks, Exrates, Exmo, Upbit, CoinEx, BiteBTC, QBTC, Coindeal and Coinsquare. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

