Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,995,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises 2.6% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned about 0.79% of Dollar General worth $301,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,578,000 after acquiring an additional 609,092 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,882,000 after acquiring an additional 164,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $764,367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,186,000 after purchasing an additional 308,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $369,983,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.38. 406,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $116.15 and a twelve month high of $183.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.77.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.