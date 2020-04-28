Dominion Energy (D) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Dominion Energy to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dominion Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.93.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

