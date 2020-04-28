DREP Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, DREP has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DREP has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $63,698.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.37 or 0.02498180 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00209804 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00046745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000193 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,682,632 tokens. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

