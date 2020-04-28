DubaiCoin (DBIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $226,420.04

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $226,420.04 and $665.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0531 or 0.00000685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015484 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00019458 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013578 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005715 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013093 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000452 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

