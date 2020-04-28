EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have commented on ESYJY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. EASYJET PLC/S has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

EASYJET PLC/S Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

