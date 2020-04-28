Edge (DADI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.84 Million

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Edge has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $4,922.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edge token can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Ethfinex, KuCoin and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Edge has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00052183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.61 or 0.04406561 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00063952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00037092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012777 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010375 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003145 BTC.

About Edge

DADI is a token. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi.

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, FCoin, Gate.io, Ethfinex, OKEx and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

