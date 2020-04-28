eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Update

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,400 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the March 31st total of 219,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of eGain in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Get eGain alerts:

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. eGain has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. eGain had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 936,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,517,837.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of eGain by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eGain by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.