Eiry Roberts Sells 1,934 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $192,374.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eiry Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Eiry Roberts sold 1,623 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $167,672.13.

Shares of NBIX stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.63. The company had a trading volume of 485,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.38.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,728,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.27.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

