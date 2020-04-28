El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 3,380,000 shares. Currently, 15.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 419,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. CL King started coverage on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of El Pollo LoCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,456,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,195,000 after acquiring an additional 273,718 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,452,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,985,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 519,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 96,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of El Pollo LoCo stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $11.69. 462,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,712. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $413.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.26. El Pollo LoCo has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.04 million. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

