Electronic Arts (EA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Electronic Arts to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Electronic Arts to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EA stock opened at $116.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.88. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $118.69.

In other news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $176,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,363 shares of company stock worth $5,935,121. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.32.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

