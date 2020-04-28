Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Position Cut by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,990,000 after purchasing an additional 111,832 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $36,827,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,593,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,028,416,458.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,093,657 shares of company stock valued at $160,234,571 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,204,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.39. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 197.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

