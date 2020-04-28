Ellaism (ELLA) Trading 16.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $15,042.78 and approximately $2.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.80 or 0.02543025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00078858 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

