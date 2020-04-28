Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $39.73 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Empire Life Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,931 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.6% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $39,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,527 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,958 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $154.29 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $408.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.16 and its 200 day moving average is $140.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.36.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

