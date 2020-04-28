Energi Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.03 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.28 or 0.00041926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Energi has traded 39.5% higher against the US dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $93.32 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.37 or 0.02498180 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00209804 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00046745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 28,462,231 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

