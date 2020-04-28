eosDAC Hits One Day Volume of $16,207.00 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 224% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. eosDAC has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $16,207.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX and Gate.io. During the last week, eosDAC has traded 258.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000357 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About eosDAC

EOSDAC is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, Bitbns, Bibox, Gate.io, DragonEX and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

