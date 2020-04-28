Epizyme (EPZM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Epizyme to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a negative net margin of 715.53%. The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. On average, analysts expect Epizyme to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EPZM traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 461,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,503. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.61 and a quick ratio of 11.61. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $27.82.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,285 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $50,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,736 shares of company stock valued at $94,518. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Epizyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Barclays started coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

