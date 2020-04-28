Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Update

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the March 31st total of 4,590,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 61,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 290,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 43,757 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.13. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $22.45.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

