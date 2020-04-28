Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 28th (DRD, DSX, EIDX, EKTAY, EQH, EQX, ERI, ESTC, ETSY, EVA)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 28th:

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel oral therapy for the treatment of diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. It provides casino and entertainment services primarily in Nevada and Louisiana, United States. The Company’s facilities and services include casino games; hotels; entertainment and events; signature and casual restaurants; various venues; and guest services. Its casino also provides facilities for meetings and special events; catering and banquet services; and golf, ski, Reno bowling, baseball, basecamp climbing, truckee river, Reno fernley raceway, and museum services. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is based in Reno, Nevada. “

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Etsy, Inc. offers e-commerce services. It provides online and offline marketplaces to buy and sell goods. The company’s product include art, home and living, mobile accessories, jewelry, wedding, and others. It operates primarily in Berlin, Germany, Dublin, Ireland, Hudson, New York, London, United Kingdom, Melbourne, Australia, Paris, France, San Francisco, California and Toronto, Canada. Etsy, Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets implantable prosthetic devices to restore some functional vision to blind patients. The Company provides Argus II system, an implantable neurostimulation device for the treatment of outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is headquartered in Sylmar, California. “

