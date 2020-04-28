Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 28th (ADDYY, AIMC, AVT, BP, CHKP, CMI, CNC, CNI, CRNCY, CTTAF)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 28th:

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Get ADIDAS AG/S alerts:

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC). They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

BP (LON:BP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $89.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc began coverage on shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.00.

Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of FlatWorld Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GPVRF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/A). Royal Bank of Canada issued a sector perform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE). Macquarie issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Longbow Research. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $73.00.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.75 price target on the stock.

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS). Roth Capital issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ADIDAS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADIDAS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.