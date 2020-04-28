Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Citigroup

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

Shares of ELS traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.26. 14,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,594. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.33. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $77.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,341,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,278,000 after buying an additional 7,901,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,326,000 after purchasing an additional 343,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,011,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,465,000 after acquiring an additional 122,921 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,483,000 after acquiring an additional 642,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,345,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

