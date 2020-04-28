Equity Residential (EQR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Equity Residential to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EQR opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.05%.

Several analysts have commented on EQR shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.54.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $70,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,211 shares of company stock worth $3,927,448. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

