EULAV Asset Management Acquires 7,027 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $23,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

AMT stock opened at $250.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $260.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.88 and a 200-day moving average of $228.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

