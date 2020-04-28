EULAV Asset Management Buys 6,011 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.5% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $37,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $265.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $260.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.04.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.53, for a total transaction of $12,351,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,486,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,734,789,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,590 shares of company stock valued at $52,595,956. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

