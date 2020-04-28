Eva Cash (EVC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $56.00

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Eva Cash has a total market capitalization of $2,124.00 and approximately $56.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eva Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including EtherFlyer, Altilly and Coinlim. During the last seven days, Eva Cash has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eva Cash alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00052289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.92 or 0.04383122 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00063016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00037271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012985 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009915 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Eva Cash Token Profile

Eva Cash (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official website is theevacash.com. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io.

Eva Cash Token Trading

Eva Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly, Coinlim and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eva Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eva Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eva Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eva Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.