Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,400 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 891,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 2,962.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth $146,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $191,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPM. Roth Capital lowered Evolution Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

