ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Tops $0.0428 on Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $250,388.69 and $671.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000410 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

