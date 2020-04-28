Executive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,188 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,997 shares of company stock valued at $7,877,657. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT opened at $94.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average of $84.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

